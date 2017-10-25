NFF Explains Choice Of Argentina For Eagles’ Friendlies

The Nigeria Football Federation says it had offers from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Morocco before opting to face Argentina in a high-profile pre-World Cup friendly in Russia on November 14.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi disclosed at the weekend that nearly all arrangements have been concluded with regards to the big match, subject to approval by world football -ruling body, FIFA and agreeable flight arrangements.

”We have had long and fruitful talks and we can say that we have an agreement.

”We await the approval by FIFA and we have to agree on the flight arrangements that would be comfortable for the players and crew.

”The match will come up on 14th November, four days after the Super Eagles’ final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match away to Algeria.

”We had offers from teams like Iran, Saudi Arabia and Morocco but we have opted for the Argentines’, Sanusi said.

Nigeria’s last competitive match of 2017 comes away at Algeria on November 10.