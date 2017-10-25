NAIPCO Explains Choice Of Firms, Others For Awards

Twenty-one insurance companies, pension operators and others are to be honoured for their good financial performances and contributions to the growth of the pensions and insurance industries.

The companies were chosen for the honour by the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) after their books underwent financial performance analysis on Premium Income (PI) and Return on Investment (RoI).

The President of NAIPCO, Mrs Mobola Tolu-Kusimo said last Monday in Lagos that “Pension Assets under Management (PuM), Clientele Base and Profitability were the bases for choosing them for the awards.

“They were equally examined on how impactful and innovative their products are through customers’ research.

“The awardees must have contributed to the growth and development of the sectors they play in through investment or advocacy,’’ Tolu-Kusimo said in a statement.

The statement noted that the event which would hold on today at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, would be chaired by investor and industrialist, Mr Dele Fajemirokun.

“The Iyaloja of Lagos, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, will lead the delegation of market women and traders in Lagos State to grace the occasion.

“The three-in-one event is designed to discuss burning issues bothering on the two sectors and will accommodate the launch of the Association’s Quarterly Journal, NAIPCO Trumpet.

“The lead paper of the conference on “Insurance Legislation: Beyond Lawmaking”, will be delivered by the Managing Director, Leadway Assurance Ltd., Mr Oye Hassan-Odukale.

“Another paper on “Insurance Consumption: The Apathy and Unknown Secret’’, will be delivered by the Deputy Commissioner, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr Sunday Olorundare Thomas,’’ it said.

It added that the Director-General, Lagos State Pensions Commission (LASPEC), Mrs Folashade Onanuga, would speak on “Boosting Customer Service Relations between Insurance and Pension Operators’’.

A paper titled: “An Overview of Pension Administration in Nigeria’’, is also expected to be delivered by the Chairman, Pension Funds Operators’ Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Mr Lounge Eguarekhide,’’ the statement said.