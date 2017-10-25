FIDA Begins National Confab In PH

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), yesterday, commenced its 2017 FIDA Week/Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Pre-Convention meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Unveiling the 3-day AGM, with the theme: “Economic Empowerment Of Women Under The Nigeria’s Economic Recovery And Growth Plan 2017-2020,” wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike said the state was set to float a Family Court that will address the rights of women and children.

Justice Nyesom-Wike explained that the collaboration between Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), among other groups, was necessary to make the court come alive.

The Rivers State first lady pledged her continued support for FIDA to ensure the federation succeeds in its vision.

Also speaking, Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo called for the inclusion of women in all areas of employment.

Banigo maintained that 35 per cent affirmative action was inimical to women empowerment at all levels.

She noted, “The most powerful tool for the breakout of silence is educating the girl-child. It’s the most viable tool for fighting poverty for women.”

Earlier in her remarks, Country Vice President and National President of FIDA, Mrs Inime Aguma said the body has commenced a five-year strategic plan to advance the welfare of women and children, adding that the body will not relent in its fight to advance the rights and welfare of women and children in the country.

Aguma disclosed that the five-year plan was geared toward mainstreaming women and children empowerment into government policies and plans, even as she restated the resolve of the body to work with all relevant stakeholders to achieve the dream.

She said, “The commitment and tenacity of many of our seniors and colleagues seated here to keep the fire burning until the rights of every woman and child in Nigeria is acknowledged and protected.”

In addition to that, she restated the quest by the body to improve the knowledge and skills of its members through regular training and retraining.

Aguma said regular training and retraining will arm members with the right professional capacity to enhance advocacy for women and girls.

She further expressed readiness of FIDA to work with other stakeholders in tackling problems facing women and girls.

With synergy, Aguma was optimistic that FIDA can be able to mainstream the empowerment of women and girls into policy objectives of government.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Rivers State NAWOJ Chairman, Mrs Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu restated the commitment of NAWOJ in ensuring that issues negatively affecting girls and women in the society were reduced to the barest minimum.

She noted that majority of women mostly beaten and battered by their husbands were very poor and cannot afford to rent just a room for themselves and their children, adding that it was high time all stakeholders do something positive to empower such women.

Kelvin Nengia & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana