Exhibitors Decry Low Patronage At Trade Fair

Some exhibitors at the ongoing Jos trade fair have decried the low patronage by visitors to the fair ground.

They attributed the low patronage to the current economic situation in the country.

The exhibitors told The Tide source at the fair ground in Jos on Monday that last year’s exhibition was far better in terms of patronage.

One of the exhibitors, Madam Ghana, a Ghanaian trader who deals in wrapper materials and other wears, said she spent so much to get a stand at the fair ground and lamented that patronage was low.

‘’ Last year was far better, I am just praying to sell off what I brought to Jos because taking the goods back home in Ghana will cost me more money, ‘’ she said.

Another participant, a trader from Lagos who deals in kitchen wares, said that she had to travel back to Lagos four times to restock with more goods because of the demand for her wares last year.

She, however, said that patronage at this year’s fair had not been so encouraging, but she was praying to be able to sell off what she had brought to Jos.

The Manager of Exclusive Jewelry, Ife Udi, told newsmen that she had lowered her price from N1, 000 to N300 for simple jewelries to encourage buyers, but that had not made any difference.

An ice cream seller, Baba Osas, said he made as much as N15,000 from daily sales last year, but he had not made up to N7,00 since the commencement of this year’s fair.

A Ground Cereals marketer told our source that last year’s exhibition was far better for the company, but added that the company was still hopeful that patronage would improve.