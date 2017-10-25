Don Laments Fallen Education Standard In Imo

A renowned Professor of Philosophy in Imo State, Professor Protus Nathan Uzorma has blamed the collapse of education in Imo State on the introduction of free education without adequate operational logistics by the government of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

This criticism was levelled in a lecture he delivered at a town hall meeting organised by Mr. Okey Eze Foundation, recently.

The lecture which was held at the Jesus Never Fails Arena, New Owerri, with the title: Imo, which Way Forward?, X-rayed the level of educational position in the state prior to the emergence of Owelle Rochas Okororocha and his introduction of free education into the school system which according to him (lecturer) has brought a colossal damage.

He maintained that the recently released WAEC result placed Imo State with a low grade adding that the 2017 NUC’s University rankings for Nigerian universities gave Imo State University a 50th position.

Prof. Uzorma frowned at a situation where major subjects in Imo secondary schools did not have qualified teachers to handle them, noting that such must have given rise to the present educational status of the state.

In his own submission, Mr. Okey Eze appealed to all to vote wisely at the appointed time in order to avert the present situation of the state, adding that people with passion and creativity should be allowed into power for effective economic transformation and holistic growth.

The lecture organised in respect to the political aspiration of a frontline APGA aspirant in the 2019 governorship race, was attended by people from different walks of life.

Nduka Val Owerri