CRSG To Partner FG On Ecological Disasters Management

The Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Evara Esu has reaffirmed that the State would continue to work in partnership with the Federal Government to overcome ecological disasters that are threatening some areas in the State.

Esu made the assertion at the Government House Calabar, when he received a team of officers from the Ecological Fund Office, Abuja.

He said the state government was doing its best to tackle ecological issues in the state to avoid displacement of people from their homes and loss of farmlands.

Esu however expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for setting up a team to visit all the ecological sites in the state, noting that, ecological problems are considered a major threat to human existence.

The Deputy Governor frowned at a situation where people take ecological funds as fallout of national cake while also appealing to the Federal Government to release intervention funds to help affected states fight ecological disaster.

The team leader, Akon Esifa hinted that, the team was in the State with a mandate to callate a comprehensive data bank of critical ecological sites in the state with a view to addressing them.

She emphasised that the Federal Government would intervene in what she described as critical areas.

The Head of Service, Barrister Ekpenyong Henshaw has charged civil servants in the State to complement the efforts of Ben Ayade by carrying out their duties diligently.

Ekpenyong gave the charge during the inspection of MDAs in Calabar.

The HOS who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Eke appealed to civil/public servants in the state to be committed to the task of building a better Cross River State by showing the right attitude and discipline in the discharge of their duties.

Some of the offices visited included Government Dental and Maxillofacial Centre, the School of Nursing, Calabar, School of Midwifery and Epidemiology Departments, the Calabar Urban Development Authority and the State Primary Healthcare Agency blocks.