Committee Lauds FG On Bonny-Bodo Road

TheVice Chairman of Finima Development Committee (FDC), Mr. Agomienye Tobin has commended the Rivers State Federal Govemments and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) for the flag-off of the sustainable development project of the Bonny-Bodo Road.

The Vice Chairman of FDC, Mr. Agomienye Tobin who was also the former Youth chairman of Tobin House made the commendation in a chat with our correspondent in Port Harcourt recently.

According to him, the road when completed would bring development, create employment opportunities for the people of Bonny, Bodo and entire Nigeria as well as create harmonious relationship and ease transport difficulties for the people.

He said with the project, the incessant boat mishap, sea piracy and robbery along the waterways would be a thing of the past as many lives and properties have been lost through the activities of those miscreants.

He also lauded the Amanyanabo of Bonny kingdom, His Majesty, King Edward Asimini William Pepple III, Perekule the XI and his Council of Chiefs for the smooth take-off of the project, adding that the landmark project no doubt would bring a relief to the people of Bonny kingdom and their neighbouring communities.

The former Youth Chairman thanked the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, Tony Attah for being part of the project, saying that the people of Bonny Kingdom are confident that the project will not be abandoned half-way as it is being awarded to a reputable company like Julius Berger that is known globally as one of the best road bride construction companies, pointing out that this is one of the best things that have happened to the people of Bonny Kingdom.

He however urged Julius Berger to create an enabling environment between the communities in Bonny Kingdom, stressing that there is no doubt that they would surely deliver the project on time with specification.

The Finima Development Committee executive also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo for their bold -step in ameliorating the suffering of the people through the construction of Bonny­Bodo Road, pointing out that it is a right step in the right direction which the people of Bonny Kingdom would ever be grateful.

He thanked Govemor Nyesom Wike aka ‘Mr. Project’ for his contribution in making the dream come true and enjoined him not to relent in his vision for Rivers State.

Collins Barasimeye