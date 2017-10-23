Youth Dev: Consultant Harps On Govt, Media Partnership

A media consultant, Adebisi Boboye, has called on the three tiers of government to partner with the mass media to inculcate the right values in young people.

Boboye told newsmen in Lagos Wednesday that the partnership would go a long way to orientate the youth properly on leadership and some other responsibilities.

According to him, the media remained the best tool for such orientation.

“In recent times, the media through technology have become the biggest platform that can be used to either make or mar.

“Government must find means through which it can partner with the media as well as control what it puts out for public consumption.

“Believe it or not, the Boko Haram insurgency and Niger Delta restiveness and others came into existence because members of the groups learned the modes of foreign terror group operations through various means including the media,’’ he said.

Boboye said: “We have lost our culture, norms and values to modernity viewed and imbibed via mass media platforms.

“Our total way of life as a people has been altered but if government partners with the media, we will begin to see how the media can assist through airing suitable programmes.

“Government partnership does not mean total control, but reasonable control.’’

He added that young people should take advantage of the information age by using media platforms to read and learn skills beneficial to the society.