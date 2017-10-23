World Designers, Interior Decorators Storm Lagos, Nov 12

No fewer than 500 world famous designers and interior decorators would converge on Lagos for a four-day African Culture and Design Festival slated for November 9 to 12.

The President, Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN), Titi Ogufere, made this known to newsmen in Lagos recently.

Ogufere said that the event organised by the association and co-hosted by the Lagos State Government, would feature video clips, showcasing Nigeria’s progress in celebrating arts and culture 40 years after FESTAC ’77.

She said that it would also feature the World Design Congress and 28th General Assembly of International Federation of Interior Architects/ Designers (IFI).

Founded in 1963 as a non-profit organisation to expand the international network of professional interior architects/designers, IFI represents close to 250,000 designers, educators and industry stakeholders.

Theme of the festival is: “This is Africa’’ and it would hold at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ogufere said: “World Design Congress is the largest biennial congregation of interior designers with over 500 foreign delegates expected from all over the globe at the festival.

“IDAN is proud to be hosting key personalities from the design world here in Nigeria.

“We are passionate about building a viable identity that can promote the exportation of Nigerian Art, Culture and Design.”

She said that the festival would celebrate the 100 years of African art and design with Nigeria in the spotlight.

“The festival will not only establish Lagos as a cultural hub, it will promote the continent by exposing, redefining, rebranding and creating awareness of Africa’s home grown creative talents,’’ Ogufere said.