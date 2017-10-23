VarsityBegins Oil, Gas Exploration In Basins

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State, says it has begun another round of oil and gas exploration research in the Bida and Sokoto Basins.

This was disclosed at a two-day workshop with the title “Bida and Sokoto Basins Hydrocarbon Exploration Research”, organised by the university at the university in Minna.

The Tide reports that this was announced in a statement signed by Project Technical Coordinator of the University Research Centre Prof Nuhu Obaje.

Obaje said that the university had already conducted research studies on the two basins and submitted its finding to the Presidency, the NNPC, DPR and the Niger Government.

He said the nation should diversify its economy, but could not wish oil and gas away.

Obaje said countries and companies that succeeded in the oil and gas industry, recording huge discoveries, were backed by applied and innovative research, including the deployment of universities with demonstrable competencies.

He said that it took 48 years for the first drop of commercial oil to be found in the Niger Delta, starting from 1908 when the Nigerian Bitumen Company ventured into that business.

According to him, it is therefore, not out of place to continue to search for more oil and gas in the other basins outside the Niger Delta for just over the past few years.

The coordinator said this was the first time Nigerian intellectuals were being challenged to find oil for Nigeria, in partnership with its rebranded national oil company.

Also, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Maiturare, described IBBU as a modern, outward-looking institution, committed to engaging “with the major issues of our times”.

“Our research strategy commits us to addressing national development challenges that when resolved, will promote economic growth and the well-being of the citizenry.”

Maiturare said that the university had made national and international impacts on research outputs in oil and gas and mineral resource development.

The other areas, he added, were renewable energy, food security and biotechnology development as well as in many areas of sustainable physical environments.

According to him, the Bida Basin Hydrocarbon Exploration Research started at IBBU sometime in 2010 .