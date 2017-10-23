ULC Hails Plan To Overhaul Kaduna, Warri Refineries

The United Labour Congress (ULC) has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on its plan to carry out complete Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of Warri and Kaduna refineries for optimal production..

The Lagos State Chairman of the union, Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Lagos recently.

Korodo, the immediate past South-West Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), said that the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the refineries was a good development for the sector.

The Tide reports that NNPC had on Oct.l3 announced indefinitely shut down of two of the nation’s three refineries due to increase in their operation costs and several maintenance interventions.

Korodo said: “Now that Dangote Refinery is about to commence operations by 2019, it is imperative we put the nation’s refineries in good position in order to compete with it.

“The indefinite closure of both refineries for rehabilitation will enable them to produce refined products for the nation’s consumption.

“The corporation should, therefore, make use of its depots throughout the country to ensure that this closure does not degenerate into scarcity of the products.

“Now that the NNPC Depot in Ibadan has been opened for loading, most of the petroleum tankers are now loading there.

“The same gesture should be extended to other depots in the South-West to ensure easy loading of products”.