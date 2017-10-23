Tension In Enugu Over Military Vaccination Rumour

Tension enveloped various parts of Enugu State following speculation making the rounds that some persons suspected to be military personnel were forcefully administering immunisation vaccines to school children.

Our correspondent, who went round different parts of Enugu observed that as early as 11am, most schools were deserted as parents swiftly evacuated their children as soon as they got hint of the allegation.

But the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu advised the public to go about their normal businesses and not to give in to antics of mischief makers who want to create panic, anxiety and fears in their minds.

“Members of the public are enjoined to go about their normal businesses and not to give in to antics of mischief makers who want to create panic, anxiety and fears in the minds of members of the public,” he stated.

Most of the students who were seen rushing out from their different schools, said their parents informed them to come home with immediate effect to avoid being forcefully vaccinated.

“ My mother informed me to come home immediately because of an allegation that some people suspected to be military personal were carrying out deadly immunization exercise.

“ I don’t want to die so I decided to obey my parents’ order, I will not go back to school again until my parents finish their investigation,” one of the students who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

When contacted, the Deputy Director, Nigerian Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa denied the allegation, describing it as falsehood.

Sagir explained that the immunization exercise by the army in Ozubulu town of Anambra State was going on successfully.