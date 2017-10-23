Surveyor Tasks Wike On Infrastructural Dev

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been urged to sustain the current level of infrastructural development in the state which earned him the name “Mr Projects.”

Surveyor Anwuri Okwere stated this while addressing a meeting of Rumuekpe people at home and in disapora held recently in Port Harcourt that discussed on ways of rebuilding the community which was devastated by communal conflict.

Surveyor Okwere who presided over the meeting explained that the state government had shown sufficient interest in providing infrastructural facilities such as rebuilding schools and health centres to cater for the needs of the people of the community, pointing out that the move would help the people return to their homes.

He also called on the people of Rumuekpe to think of what they can contribute to the development of the community while appealing to all to put the crisis behind them to chat a way forward.

Okwere, a senior lecturer at the Rivers State University (RSU), however noted that the operations of oil companies in the area had brought untold hardship to the people whose traditional occupations were farming and fishing but the environment had been polluted.

He decried the negative perception of the behavioural pattern of Rumuekpe people, stressing that until the crisis that engulfed the area where mercenaries had a field day in causing mayhem, the people were very peaceful, hospitable and loving to persons that had contact with them.