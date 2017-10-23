Saraki Confirms APC Failure …As More Members Defect To PDP In Rivers

A vocal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has admitted that the ruling party is drifting.

Saraki, who made the admission in an interview with newsmen, said that the ruling APC was facing serious issues that were forcing it to drift.

The politician also dispelled speculations that he was grooming his son to become Governor of Kwara State just as his own father groomed him.

Speaking about the party and the internal rancour it was facing, Saraki said: “The party is drifting and not a rallying point for members. There is ‘no APC member that will tell you he is happy with the state of affairs’ of the party”.

He said a ruling party should definitely see more activities than is presently happening with the APC.

The issues in the party are not as a result of any crisis but relate to “the administrative aspect and the national to provide leadership in driving the party. The party is running out of time.”

He added: “If the party goes back to what we all know it to be, holding NEC, and having caucus meetings, spirit and no spirit things will stop.”

On whether his emergence as Senate president contributed to weakening the party, Saraki said: “The last meeting the party held with regard to the zoning of the national officers, Senate president was zoned to North Central. It was after that the party started to do different things, shifting its position.

“The point I’m making is that that’s over two years. Is that the reason why the party cannot move ahead? My own point is that the executive arm of party just needs to wake up and start managing the party,” Saraki added.

The Chairman of Rivers State Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Mr Ndamati Amadi has decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with about 1,500 of his supporters.

Speaking at the secretariat of a pro-PDP group, Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) in Port Harcourt, Ndamati lamented his years in the APC, describing the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as a leader committed to his political promises.

He said he resolved with his followers to decamp to the PDP because of the success so far recorded by Wike in the state.

Another decampee from the APC, Mr Chuks Amadi, who also spoke, said he chose to come over to the PDP with his supporters because of the lofty programmes of the PDP.

The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Engr Samuel Nwanosike, who received the decampees, assured that they would be treated equally with old members of the party.

Nwanosike said they should continue to see the PDP as a platform that would give them the recognition and attention they deserved, stressing that they should work for the success of the party.

“The APC has not been able to deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians so these our brothers said they cannot remain in a place with so much lies so they have come to the PDP. You are welcome “, he said.

The PDP publicity secretary, also said it was unfortunate that the APC would link the state government with the confusion that made parents withdrew their children from schools last Tuesday, pleading that they should not paint the Nigerian Army in political colours.

“The APC should leave the army alone. It is an institution that should not be politicised. That there was panic around schools yesterday over the army is not enough to politicise the situation”, he pleaded.