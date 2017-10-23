RSG Hails PH Poly On Leadership

The Rivers State Government has commended the management team of the Port Harcourt Polytechnic led by Dr Samuel Kalagbor over what it described as leadership by example and commitment in the development of the institution.

The State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja made the commendation when he paid an official visit to the institution, last Monday as part of the state government’s preparation toward the accreditation visit by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTB) to the institution soon.

Gogo-Jaja commended the management of the institution on their efforts to fight cultism and other anti-social vices in the school adding that the state government was happy on the feats achieved by the management.

“Let me thank you on how you were able to manage your students. This is an institution where we have not recorded any case of cultism. We must commend the management and lecturers for their commitment and dedication. The state government will provide a good learning environment within its reach”, he said.

The State Commissioner for Education while responding on the request made by the Rector on the need to approve the employment of more staff for the polytechnic however said what the Ministry plans to do is rationalisation of staff.

According to him, what the institution requires was to rationalise and put people where they will effectively be utilised, adding that the exercise will promote professionalism.

“We are not going to sack anybody, what we intend to do is to place people where they ought to be. By the time we finish with this exercise, you will see that you may not need the employment again”.

“The school currently has over 600 staff, both teaching and non-teaching, when we are through the system will function effectively, we will take people to their proper departments and faculties where they will perform creditably, then, i will raise memo to the governor on the employment issue if the need be”, he added”. Earlier in his speech, the Rector, Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Dr Samuel B. Kalagbor had commended the state commissioner for the visit and added that the visit would herald the achievement of the developmental needs of the institution.