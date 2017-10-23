PDP Stalwart Reassures Wike On 2nd Term …Presents Cash, Cars To Party Faithful

A frontline politician and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Comrade Ibisobebo Wokoma has reassured the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike that the call for him to re-contest the gubernatorial seat in the forthcoming 2019 general elections was borne out of his effort at making the state among the best in the country.

Wokoma who stated this while distributing cash gifts, cars , building materials and other items to widows, elders, youths, members of the Peoples Democratic Party and Muslim community in the area, commended Wike for his developmental programes in Kalabari kingdom and Rivers State at large.

The philanthropist assured the governor that Asari Toru Local Government Area was for the PDP and Wike, noting that the plans by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to rig the 2019 elections will fail as the people would resist every attempt to manipulate results against the PDP.

Wokoma noted that the gifts to the widows, elders, youths andnon indigenes was to encourage them to continue to support the present administration and also to give back to the society what came to him from the government.

According to him, “Government alone cannot do it all. I was empowered by the Government, it is also good for me to return that gesture to the people”.

He commended the people for the support for Governor Wike and urged them not to be deceived by the opposition party.

Sources hinted that five members of Muslim Community and five non indigenes received the sum of N20,000.00 each while one person got a 350 Lexus jeep, two persons received Toyota Camry cars respectively.