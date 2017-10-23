NYCN Tasks Members On Good Leadership Qualities

National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has advised youth leaders across the country to demonstrate good leadership quality.

The council gave the advice when it inaugurated a 22-member state executive council in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state to pilot the activities of the council for two years.

The National Deputy President of the council, Mr Innocent Ndu-Anya, who inaugurated the members charged the leaders to carry every member along in the council’s scheme of things.

According to him, NYCN is a non political party committed to fostering ideals that would enhance the socio-economic and political empowerment of the youth.

He said the council was always in support of peaceful co-existence and unity of the different ethnic nationalities that made up the country.

He explained that NYCN was not an appendage of any political party but drew its membership from youths from different political backgrounds and inclinations.

“NYCN is not a political party nor does it subscribe to the ideology of any political party or parties.

“We maintain a philosophy of political neutrality but however lend our support to any party or politician that promotes or supports economic and political empowerment of the youth.

“The youth must wake up and embrace the new political consciousness and actively involve themselves in the political process.

“The youth constitute bulk of the Nigeria’s active population who are directly affected by government policies and must show interest in the political governance in the various levels of political authority in the country.

“I urge you to remain united, promote the ideals and philosophy of the council and also uphold and protect the constitution of our great council in all your dealings,’’ Ndu-Anya said.

He said that the NYCN was the only youth body officially recognised by 1999 Constitution that remained the umbrella body of every other youth organisations.

The youth leader at the occasion harped on the importance of national cohesion, equitable distribution of national resources and strict adherence to the principle of federal character in the distribution of political appointments.

In his speech, Mr Charles Nwigb, Chairman, Ebonyi chapter of the council pledged commitment to the welfare of the youth and to uphold and protect the constitution of the council.

He thanked members of the council for finding him and other inaugurated members worthy to pilot the affairs of the council in the state and promised not to betray confidence reposed in them.

Highpoints of the occasion include the investiture of former House of Representatives members from Ebonyi, Chiefs Tobias Okwuru, Christopher Omo-Isu and Peter Ogeali as patrons of the Ebonyi chapter of the council.