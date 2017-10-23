New NSE Boss Assures On Quality Leadership

The newly elected Chairman of Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Port Harcourt branch, Engr Precious Bob-Manuel says he will partner with the fellows, elders and others to ensure quality leadership and move the society to an enviable height.

Bob-Manuel made the assertion while speaking after his election during the society’s Annual General Meeting in Port Harcourt, recently.

According to him, as a former deputy chairman, he would bring his wealth of experience to bear having learned the quality of good leadership from the out-going branch chairman, Engr Emmanuel Idoniboye, adding that his administration would carry every member along.

“I have been involved in the administration of the branch and as it is the custom of the branch, the elders lead and we follow from there. I still intend to partner with the elders and the fellows of the branch to move the branch to the next level,” he posited.

The new NSE chairman noted that working in synergy with his officers cannot be over-emphasised and thanked all for the confidence reposed on him and promised to live up to expectation.

Earlier, the out-going chairman, Engr Emmanuel Idoniboye commended members for their co-operation, collective ideas and motivation which had resulted in the successes recorded for the past two years and also thanked God for his benevolence and grace in the discharge of his duties as chairman of the unique branch that is always associated with excellence and good leadership.

Idoniboye enjoined the members of the branch to continue to give their massive support and encouragement to the in-coming executive that would be taking over office in December, 2017.

Other officers elected include Engrs Otonte Otueneh Vice Chairman, Amadi Hachinemum – Secretary General, Promise Jumbo – Assistant General Secretary, Mrs Idaeresoari Harriet Ateke – Treasurer, Mrs Chinwe Okoronkwo – Financial Secretary and Michael Bob-Manuel – Publicity Secretary.

Also elected were Atako Michael as Technical Secretary, Abiye Sepiribo Kignana – Assistant Technical Secretary, Belema Ekine – Welfare Secretary and Chief Emmanuel Awoyesuku-Jack – Internal Auditor while Emmanuel Idoniboye and Kombo Theophilus-Johnson are ex-officio 1 and 2 respectively.

Collins Barasimeye