Mixed Reactions Trail Enyeama’s Planned Return To Eagles

Reactions have started to trail the decision made by former Super Eagles skipper and first choice goal keeper, Vincent Enyeama to return to the Super Eagles team.

Enyeama left the national team in a controversial circumstance in 2016 following a row with Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh.

Several attempts and appeals were made for him to come back to the team but to no avail.

In his reaction, frontline sports journalist and broadcaster, Carl Orakwe said Enyeama should not be given automatic ticket to the team.

According to him, it will not be nice for him to just walk into the team like that.

“I hear Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr said he must earn his return to the team and if that is done then there is no problem”, Orakwue said.

Former supporters Club Chairman of the defunct Sharks FC of Port Harcourt, Minaiyo Igani said Enyeama may not be the best goal keeper in Nigeria currently, saying that the technical crew should look at his injury problem critically and not just admit him immediately.

According to him, Enyeama has attitude problem, saying that the national team currently needs players who can be loyal to the coach and follow instructions.

“We don’t want any player to see himself as lord; we want players that will not disobey instructions of the coach.

The technical crew should not just admit him, but look at his injury problems critically before bringing him into the team.

“For now we have good keepers in the national team. My prayer is that he should not be a bad influence in the team”, Igani said.

In his opinion, former supporter club chairman of Dolphins FC, now Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Ambassador Otis Asonye said the return of Vincent Enyeama will be a welcome development, but, that does not mean Nigeria cannot do without him.

Asonye suggested Enyeama to be a goalkeeper trainer rather than mounting the post because currently the national team has good goal keepers.

“I know Enyeama is a good keeper, but he should give way to younger ones. In my own opinion I will like him to be a goal keeper trainer and not as a first choice keeper.” Asonye added.

