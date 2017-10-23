Expert Decries Parlous State Of Economy

A former university teacher and Damakiri the 17th of Opobo Kingdom, HRH, (Prof.) Dagogo Fubara has lamented the poor state of the economy after 57 years, describing it as a feeding bottle economy.

Fubara who spoke to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa on his arrival from Abuja noted that Nigeria uptill now depended on the export of only one raw material.

“I say that the Nigeria’s economy is a feeding bottle economy because, all the 36 states at the end of every month go to Abuja to share from the proceed from the sale of one commodity which is crude oil.

“Some of these states do not produce anything on their own, but just depend on what they are going to get at the end of the month from Federal Allocation.

“If at the age of 57, states from the country still depend on the centre for their feeding, that means they are still being bottle fed from the centre, and how does that translate to true economic development.

“In the next 20 years, if we continue to depend on oil and gas for sustenance as a nation, then we are deceiving ourselves because, nobody will buy the oil again as research is going on by the developed countries on alternative source of energy, and that means, that we will drink our oil.

“If we do not diversify the economy very fast and encourage proper processing of agriculture, then you can be sure that we can not survive as a nation with only exportation of one raw material which is oil”, Fubara stated.

The ex-university don, who was also the former Dean of Faculty of Environmental Science at the state university however said there is hope for the country, if things are set in their right perspective, pointing out that Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural resources that have to be tapped.

He said that Nigeria was able to overcome and survive the civil war in one unity as a nation.

He however, pointed out that we were yet to get it right in the area of true Federalism, and called for economic restructuring of the country without delay.

Corlind Walter