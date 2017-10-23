Expert Decries Climate Change Effects On Bees, Insects

Dr Auwal Abdussalam of the Department of the Geography, Kaduna State University, last Thursday said climate change was threatening the lives of domestic bees and other insect species crucial to agriculture.

Abdussalam, a Lecturer of Geography with expertise in Climate Change, made the remark in an interview with Newsmen in Kaduna.

The doctoral researcher said more than 200 insects were facing extinction due to climate change and human activities.

He added that “climate change is supposed to be an amplifier of insects, as studies show that in the mid and high latitude cold weather, there is increase of insects.

“However, the way we treat the environment where insects flourish has decreased their number of insects.

“This is due to human hostility to the environment, especially on cutting of trees and use of pesticides and herbicides.”

According to him, insects use trees and plants as host environments but the use of pesticides or herbicides by farmers is threatening their existence.

“Some countries have banned the use of herbicides on farm lands just to protect insects,” he said.

He explained that in Nigeria, not much attention was given to insects like bees, which provide honey and butterflies which provide silk.

The researcher advised government to provide more funds for farmers to ensure more yield of these insects and preserve their lives.

He stressed the need for government to discourage the use of herbicides and encourage other organic methods to preserve plants.