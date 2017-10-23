Emeh Lauds Wike On Inclusive Policy

The former Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh has commended Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for providing a conducive atmosphere to accommodate all Rivers people, particularly, former members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), who have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in the state.

Emeh, who spoke last week in Port Harcourt at the reception of former APC members from wards 13 and 14, Odegu, Emohua Local Government Area of the state commended the leader of the defectors, Office Amadi for galvanising his supporters and former APC members to return to the PDP.

He assured them that their decision would be appreciated by the all inclusive administration of Governor Wike.

Speaking at the occasion, an elder of the party, Chief Sergeant Awuse welcomed the former APC members, even as he added that the governor will provide for them the same way he is doing for other members of the party.

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Engr. Emeka Woke commended the returnees for the wise decision, stressing that the initiative has further strengthened that conviction that the APC is dead in Rivers State.

Earlier in his address, leader of the decampees and former Councillor in Emohua Local Government Council, Mr Office Amadi explained that they left APC because of politics of bitterness and lack of focus in the party leadership.

He thanked the leadership of the PDP in Emohua Local Government Area for receiving them, and promised to work for the success of the PDP in Rivers State come 2019 general elections.