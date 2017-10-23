Do Not Compromise Justice, Cleric Tells Judges

The Bishop of Evo Diocese, Anglican Communion in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Bishop Innocent Ordu has called on judges, magistrates and other Judicial officers in the country’s temple of justice to disperse their sacred responsibilities without compromise.

Ordu made this call while delivering his sermon during the re-dedication service organised by the state Judiciary to kick-start the 2017/2018 Legal Year at the Ecumenical Centre, Abonnema Wharf Road in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

He stated that the society expects judicial officers to perform their responsibilities without fear and compromise, adding that they were expected to be bold and fearless in the discharge of their duties.

The Anglican bishop reminded the judicial officers, especially the judges and magistrates that their responsibilities were a sacred task, adding that in doing that, they were expected to exhibit Godly characters in dispensing justice in the society because they were representatives of God to exercise judgement on the guilty on earth.

According to him, “The task you are executing is God’s but the law has given you the responsibility to judge humans which is a sacred duty. Therefore, you have to be cautious and diligent.

“God expects you to deliver the sacred responsibility with all sense of commitment, honesty and truthfulness.

“Justice is a divine service; those who sit in judgement are co-labourers of God in their own rites. What you do, God is interested, and you must do it very well.

“Law and justice will promote discipline and civility in the society. Judgement is one of God’s attributes, and the judge is not expected to exercise the judgement in imagination. God uses the law enforcement agencies and courts to punish offenders and sanitize the society. Citizens who obey the laws and conform to the norms of the society have nothing to fear”, he stated.

Ordu, however, regretted that judges, magistrates and lawyers had for some time due to pressures and selfish interests derailed from the sacred responsibilities by dancing to the whims and caprices of the influential in the society.

He warned that the society was at the risk of collapse, if the Judiciary officers entrusted with the responsibility to dispense justice abandon their duties to human and societal demands that contravene their oath of calling.

The clergy remanded them of the grave consequences that await them should they derail from their sacred calling, adding that God expects them to dispense justice without fear and favour.

“The lawless in the society should be prepared to face the consequences of their actions. You are expected to do the needful, be courageous. In delivering judgement, you must apply what God wants you to do. Keep learning, research and seek the face of God.

“In administering of justice in the society, God is interested and try to expedite justice honestly. Do not delay or deny justice because of your personal interests. When you dispense justice, do not be guilty of what you condemned others”, he advised.

The Tide reports that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike read the first lesson, while the state Chief Judge, Justice Adama Inyie Iyayi-Lamikanra read the second lesson at the service.

The climax of the event was the rededication of the state Judiciary officers to God.