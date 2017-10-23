Bursary Payment: RSG Charges Registrars On Students’ Lists

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja has directed Registrars of all institutions of higher learning in the country to furnish the ministry with a comprehensive list of Rivers students in their institutions.

Dr Gogo-Jaja gave this directive while addressing the Students Union Government (SUG) leadership of the Port Harcourt Polytechnic over the weekend.

The commissioner said the comprehensive students’ lists would enable the government ascertain the actual number of her students for the commencement of the bursary payment to the students.

He announced that the state government had approved the payment of bursary to students of the state own origin across the country adding that the payment would commence after the verification exercise.

He urged registrars to comply with the directive adding that they are critical partners in the payment of the bursary allowances to the students. The commissioner however said that the state government has put in place measures that would eliminate fraud during the exercise even as he urged the students to remain as good ambassadors of the institution.