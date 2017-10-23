Banigo Felicitates With David Ibiyeomie At 55

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has felicitated with the General Overseer of the Salvation Ministries International, Pastor David Ibiyeomie as he celebrated his 55th Birthday, last Saturday.

In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo described Ibiyeomie as a great teacher, motivator and a reformer who has positively mentored scores of people and has brought out the best in them.

She said “Pastor David Ibiyeomie is one of the greatest exponents of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has creatively brought the undiluted gospel into the hearts of millions of people across the continents, nations, races and cultures”.

While wishing him many happy returns, Banigo said as a Rivers woman, she was pleased to identify with Ibiyeomie, who according to her, was “a great Icon of Christianity and an Ambassador of the State”.