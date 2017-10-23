2019: Journalists, Others To Vote Ahead Of Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says arrangements are in top gear to ensure that disenfranchised persons such as journalists, security personnel, election monitors, members of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and prisoners vote ahead of elections.

This is even as the commission said it would definitely engage about one million ad-hoc staff in the conduct of elections in 2019.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this last week in Abuja when he appeared before the Senate Committee on INEC.

He insisted that the commission was determined to ensure advanced voting as done in developed countries, and further emphasised that it would actualise a free and fair conduct of elections in the forthcoming poll in Anambra State.

According to Yakubu, INEC had discovered that security personnel, the media and members of election monitoring groups do not usually exercise their franchise because they were busy involved in duty calls and were always unable to be at their polling units to vote. The advanced voting system, he said would address the situation.

On engaging personnel in the conduct of polls, the chairman said the commission was seriously under staffed with an employ of only 16,000 which was grossly inadequate to effectively discharge duties during elections.

Yakubu stated that in 2015, the commission engaged 750, 000 ad-hoc personnel but that there was need to increase the number in order to achieve maximum performance in the next general election.

Making clarifications on the challenges with the smart card reader, Yakubu said “the issues are not technological but with training of the personnel who handle the machines.”

He further stated that the challenges were over magnified by persons who he said attempted to give the commission a bad name and assured that steps had already been taken not just to improve the window of the card reader machine but make accreditation faster.

On when the continuous voter registration will end, the INEC boss said the law stipulated that such exercise should end exactly sixty days to the election. He said the purpose of the registration was to make sure that all persons have the opportunity to participate in the voting.