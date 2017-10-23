17 Govs Meet On Power Devolution, Today

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will today join 16 other of his colleagues from the Southern part of Nigeria in Lagos to brainstorm on how to achieve devolution of powers while forging stronger ties among the affected states.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Mr Tunji Bello, last Saturday.

The meeting, which would be co-hosted by the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Emmanuel Udom, would also address issues that are germane to the development of the three contiguous South-South, South-East and South-West zones.

Bello said the meeting was in line with the realisation that the different states in the South have since 2005 developed several areas of comparative advantage which could be harnessed and become mutually beneficial.

He added that the governors would also adopt a common position on the issues of armed robbery, kidnapping, and issue of fiscal federalism, among others, which have all gained prominence of late.

“The 2017 Lagos summit of the 17 Southern Governors representing the South-South, South-West, and South-East zones is expected to come up with a communiqué after the deliberation.

“It is noteworthy to recall that the inaugural meeting of the Southern Governors took place in Lagos in 2001 under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the SSG said.

The statement added that the predominance of views is that if the southern states speak with one voice, they are bound to attract weighty and credible listenership.

The 17 governors expected at the summit include, Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Prof Ben Ayade (Cross River), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Henry Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), and Owelle Rochas Okorocha (Imo).

Others are Chief Willie Obiano (Anambra), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), and Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos).