Wike Congratulates Rivers Angels For Winning Aiteo Cup

Governor Nyesom Wike has congratulated Rivers State Angels Football Club for winning AITEO Cup.

Rivers Angels defeated Ibom Angels 3 – 0 on penalties to lift the aiteo Cup ( former federation cup for women).

The governor expressed happiness that Rivers Angels have continued to be worthy ambassadors of the state with their superlative displays on the field of play.

He said his administration would continue to support the ladies in their quest to win laurels for the good people of Rivers State.

Governor Wike reiterated the commitment of his administration to the promotion of sport as a tool of empowerment.

Rivers Angels Women Football Club of Port Harcourt on Wednesday, beat Ibom Angels of Uyo after a penalty kicks shootout to win the maiden edition of the AITEO Cup women competition.

In the final match played at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Rivers Angels went ahead in the 48th minute after a goal from Cynthia Aku.

Ibom Angels drew level five minutes later through Glory Ogbonna and the match wore out into a penalty kicks shootout.

The Port Harcourt side, winners of six of the last seven editions of the Federation cup, which is now AITEO Cup, thus made it a seventh cup win in the last eight years.

They went home with a cash prize of N10 million while Ibom Angels received N5 million.