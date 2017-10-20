VC Tasks Nigerians On Patience

Former Vice-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Pita Ejiofor has called on the Nigerians to be patient with their leaders to enable them deliver dividends of democracy.

Ejiofor made the call in an interview with newsmen in Awka last Thursday.

The former university administrator also urged the Igbos to give President Muhammadu Buhari time to develop infrastructure in the South-East geo-political zone.

“Our President has less than two years to end his first tenure and he is promising us that he will build our region as well.

“We just have to exercise patience and understanding so that he will do all he has for us.

“For he can’t be telling lies at his age, he has the love of the nation at heart,” he said.

Ejiofor, who is the Chairman, Out Subakwa Igbo, an organisation, also called on the Igbo extraction to teach their children their language.

“We are calling on Igbos to always teach their little ones the language so that it does not go into extinction,” he said.