Student Union Leader Wants Job Creation Through Entrepreneurship

Youths of Niger Delta region have been advised to create job through entrepreneurship in this era of economic recession.

President of Social Science Student’s Association of Nigeria (SSOSAN), Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Mr Bright Ikereke gave the advice in an interview with The Tide, in Port Harcourt, recently.

He said that the time for Niger Delta youths to be entrepreneurs is now, as they have for too long depended on government and thereby deprived themselves of embracing entrepreneurial skills adding that such attitude has given room for outsiders to take over the economy of the region.

Ikereke called for a paradigm shift on the part of the youth from being consumers to producers noting that by consuming, they helped develop other region’s economy that manufactured such consuming goods.

He explained that there are two major organs in the economic sector, the people and the economy, stressing that while they are in-charge of consumption without producing, the economy is in hands of policy makers for the implementation of formulated policies.

According to him, the duties and objectives of chambers of commerce across Nigeria are to advocate for an improved business climate with better policies that are favourable when doing business.

He urged the youth entrepreneurs within the region to join chamber of commerce as they are eligible to be members, adding that all micro, small, medium and large scale entrepreneurs were all qualified to be members.

He, however, maintained that certain criteria must be fulfilled before they could be admitted as a registered member, adding that it involves an application processes. He further explained that “the chambers had good working relationship with various state governments to achieve set objectives without regular subventions from the government.”

On data base for members, Ikereke opined that at the moment there is no data on members or firms operating in the region, noting that the chambers are working in a business directorate, where all companies in the region will be published.

He used the medium to caution prospective entrepreneurs to have proper knowledge of the business they intend to invest in and seek advice from those who are already in the line of such business.

Bethel Sam Toby