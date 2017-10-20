RVHA Hails Approval Of RSU’s College Of Medicine

Chairman of the Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Hon. Farah Dagogo has said that the recent happenings in the education sector have justified the passage of the bill renaming the state university by the state assembly.

Dagogo who represents Degema Constituency in the state assembly made this known following the National Universities Commission, NUC’s, recent approval of College of Medicine for the Rivers State University, as well as the non-delisting of courses in the institution

The 8th Assembly of the Rivers State House of Assembly early this year passed a bill to rename the then Rivers State University of Science and Technology to Rivers State University to avoid a potential sanction from the Federal Government that had given a directive to universities in the country to stick to their core areas of mandate or risk de-accreditation.

According to him. The news of the approval of College of Medicine by the NUC for our own Rivers State University is a most welcome one. For the very few still questioning the rationale behind the change in nomenclature, I believe this development will give some form of clarity.

“The reality is that Rivers University would not have gotten the nod if that change in name was not effected as the Federal Government directive on ‘ focusing on core areas of mandate ‘ would have come into play and thus served as a spanner in the works’’, he noted.

He explained that the legislative backing the Rivers State House of Assembly gave the Rivers State University has rather been a plus as it has not only spared the university huge embarrassment but also the state and all those connected to it.

According to him, the state has to celebrate this feat, insisting that it is only logical that the Rivers State House of Assembly also gets its fair share of applause.