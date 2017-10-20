RSG To Secure Accreditation For PH Poly Courses …To Embark On Infrastructural Dev

The Rivers State Government says efforts are on to ensure that all the programmes and courses currently under study at the Port Harcourt Polytechnic will receive full accreditation during the visit of a team from the National Board for Technical Education (NABTEC) to the institution soon.

The state Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja gave the hint when he led the management team of the Ministry of Education to pay a facility tour to the institution in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

The commissioner while addressing management, staff and students of the institution, disclosed that the state government was committed in the rapid infrastructure development of the institution, adding that the governor had invested much in the infrastructural development of public schools in the state.

According to him, the state government will match the infrastructural development in the schools across the state with the human development in order to get better education system in the state.

Gogo-Jaja opined that the state governor had promised to do everything within his reach to provide a comfortable learning environment in the institution, adding that the ministry would partner with the management of the Polytechnic to fast-track the infrastructural development in the school.

He commended the management of the institution and the students for the peaceful atmosphere in the school, noting that the institution had not witnessed any form of cultism and other anti-social activities.