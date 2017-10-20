RSG Courts US Support For 2019 Polls …To Ensure Free, Fair Elections

The Rivers State Government has solicited the support of the United States Government towards a free and fair election in 2019.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah who said this during a courtesy call on him by the Public Affairs Officer, United States Consulate General, Lagos, Miss Darcy Zotter in his office in Port Harcourt also said that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, Rivers State is not the worst in terms of security in Nigeria.

Okah said that the State ranks number one in terms of support to security agencies in the country but regretted that the activities of the Police especially the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) under the command of Mr. Akin Fakorede is undermining the security of the state.

The Commissioner also said that the state government has written series of letters to the Inspector General of Police requesting for the redeployment of Mr. Akin Fakorede from the State, but regretted that the petitions are not being heeded to because of alleged move to use the SARS Commander to rig the 2019 elections.

He also said that the excellent performances of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike in infrastructural development has won him laurels across the world, adding that as the headquarters of oil and gas in the country, the government was working hard to its protection.

The Commissioner also commended the United States Government for its various support to the State especially in the ongoing training for journalists in the state, but also stressed the need for its assistance in skills acquisition for youths in the state.

Earlier, the Public Affairs Officer United States Consulate General, Lagos, Miss Darcy Zotter said that she was in the state to kick-off a two- day training for journalists in the state.

She also said that the United States had always supported the State in the training to generate employment.