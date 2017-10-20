Registrar Tasks Varsity Administrators On ICT

The Chairman, Association of Registrars of Nigeria Universities (ARNU) Mr Emmanuel Obafemi, has decried the lukewarm attitude of some university administrators toward Information Technology (IT).

Obafemi spoke toThe Tide source on the sideline of the 12th Annual Retreat and 63rd Business Meeting of the association held at the University of Lagos.

The theme of the event was, “Strategic Positioning of Human Resource in University System’’.

The chairman said the association was having problems in getting some of its members acquainted with IT.

“Some of our colleagues are resistant to IT or have phobia for it,’’ he said and described IT as critical to university administration.

Obafemi, who is the Registrar of the University of Ilorin, noted that with the current global trend, anyone who wants to be relevant must make IT part of his or her life.

“If not the system will get rid of such persons because being computer-literate is important to administrators as it is the easy way out.’’