PH NIPOST Rakes In N.8bn In Aug

The District Postal Manager, Port Harcourt, Mrs Funmilayo Esiri says the agency under her watch raked in about N8,338,368.40 kobo in the month of August.

She said this at the just concluded World Post Day last week in Port Harcourt.

Esiri pointed out that the achievement was as a result of management and the entire staff effective outstanding performance.

To sustain the outcome, she said what was known as “District outstanding staff” in Port Harcourt Head Office counter has been introduced in the system.

According to her, the gesture was to encourage commitment among staff for better outcome and performance.

She further noted that the Express Mail Service (EMS)/parcel as a unit, also made up to N4,000,000 in the amount under review.

She said, the amount represents about 50 per cent of the total revenue generated for two months ago.

Acknowledging the challenges in the system, the District Postal Manager, Port Harcourt, noted that such record achievements had not prevented the postal agency from navigating to a greater height.

“You are the beacon of our hope in our journey towards a better organisation, continue to demonstrate the spirit of hard work and dedication to duty”, she said.

As part of efforts to boost workings’ morale, she said that under her leadership, the agency would continue to identify and reward every outstanding performance of staff concerning the improvements in the service of the agency. She hinted that the era of long queues in the front of empty counter “is now in retrospect” as such have been overtaken by the modern tools in the post.

Meanwhile, she has congratulated all staff over their doggedness in ensuring that the activities of the Port Harcourt District post is not lagging behind in service delivery.