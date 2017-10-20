PDP Speakers Demand Power Devolution

The Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Speakers in Nigeria has insisted on power devolution as the body called for holistic amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to pave way for better governance.

The forum has also urged both chambers of the National Assembly to revisit the issue of devolution of powers, insisting that any amendment of the Constitution should not be done partially, but must be holistic.

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuiyi-Owaji-Ibani, who disclosed this to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on his arrival from the meeting of the forum in Gombe State, said that the issue of restructuring was a very crucial one, hence, the PDP Speakers have taken a stand that the issue of power devolution should be revisited by the National Assembly.

“We took certain decisions at the inaugural meeting of the Forum of Peoples Democratic Party Speakers in Nigeria in Gombe State.

“Firstly, we agreed and inaugurated a caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the forum, until when election will be held, and secondly, we also discussed the issue of constitutional amendment.

“If the Constitution should be amended, then, it should be holistic and not partial. We agreed as a forum that the amendment should not be segmented.

“The core issue that is bringing upheaval in the country is the issue of restructuring, where we have taken a decision that the Senate and the House of Representatives should revisit the power devolution issue.

“There should be true federalism where devolution of powers should be among the federating units. When you are taking from the states, and you are not giving anything back to the states, it means you are heading toward authoritarianism.

“The way some members of the National Assembly are handling the matter is very suspicious. When you do not like a governor for any reason, you begin to say the power of the governors should be reduced and so on.

“What we have taken a stand on as a forum of PDP Speakers is that there should be proper constitution amendment, and power devolution is very important,” he said.

On the issue of salaries and allowances of Assembly workers, the speaker said that government was determined to pay any outstanding, but urged them to be patient, because of paucity of fund.

He said that Governor Nyesom Wike since 2015, when he took over power, has shown willingness and cleared the backlog of unpaid allowances, and urged them to be patient.

Ibani said also that the Assembly does not discriminate against any media house or press officers in the Assembly.

Corlins Walter