Ministry, Maritime Academy Boycott Public Hearing

Facts have emerged why both the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron shun both the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund and House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration Publics hearing.

Both committees had organised a public hearing for a Bill for an Act to establish Maritime University of Nigeria, Okerenko, Delta State and Maritime University, Oron, Akwa Ibom State.

The Senate held their hearing in April this year, while the House of Representatives did theirs last Wednesday. Our investigations reveal that the Ministry of Transport, headed by Hon. Rotimi Amaechi may not be comfortable with the way the National Assembly is going about the Maritime Universities Acts. Moreso, the new acts have stripped all the powers of the ministry and the minister from having any say in the running of the two maritime universities.

For instance in the act for a Bill to establish Maritime University, Oron, the power to appoint the Vice Chancellor is vested on the president without any inputs or recommendation from the Minister.

According to the Act, neither the Ministry nor the Minister is a member of council of the proposed university.

In schedule 6 of the new Act, it states, there shall be a Council for the University consisting of Pro-Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Deputy Vice Chancellors, one person from Ministry of Education, one person from NIMASA, four persons from various interest groups drawn from the federation and to be appointed by the President, four person to be appointed by the University Senate, two persons from the school’s congregation, one person from the convocation members and two other persons to be appointed by the School Council.

Also, in the Act, to establish Maritime University of Nigeria, Okerenko, there is no where the Ministry nor the Minister is mentioned in the institution’s council, even Nimasa is not mentioned in the NIMASA Board.

The non inclusion of the Ministry and the Minister of Transports in the two Acts might have warrant the shunning of the Ministry from taking part in the public hearings. And also restraining MAN, Oron officials from doing so.

Infact, our source from the Academy said, The Sarumi Committee who are presently at the Academy were furious when the House of Representatives Committee invitation gets to them, querying why such invitation should be brought to them. No person represents the academy on Wednesday at the public hearing.

At present, enormous power is given to the Ministry and Minister of Transport to superintend and supervised, MAN, Oron. Infact the Minister of Transport is like the Chairman of the school, he makes all recommendations to the President, including appointment of Rector for approval.

This may also be the reason why both the Ministry and NIMASA may not support the school been upgraded into a University, but prefer degree awarding.

What this means is that, the school will remain Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, awarding Degrees, with its core mandates stills intact, but most importantly the Ministry and Minister of Transports retaining their powers.

It is important to note that, while the legislatures are doing their best to pass the two bills into law, if the Minister and his Ministry does not agree with the Acts, it will suffer a natural death at the Executive level.

There are several of such Acts and Bills pass by the National Assembly, which are pending at the Presidency, let’s these ones not fall into that category.

