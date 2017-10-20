Community Dissociates Self From Coronation Of Chief

The people of Finnie-Ama community made up of five independent Ogoloma speaking towns in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State have dissociated themselves from the purported coronation of Chief (Dr) Godknows Idaminabo Idikisime-Olunwa as the Amayanabo of Kala-Ogolo Kingdom.

The five independent Ogolma towns include Amadi, Fimie, Ozuboko, Somiari and Ukukalama.

In a protest letter dated October 19, 2017 and signed by the Sectary of the community, Godknows J. Fimie, the people said the purported coronation held on October 13 and 14, 2017 was totally flawed and devoid of due process and procedure just as it lacked merit.

“The alleged coronation was totally flawed and devoid of due process and procedure. It is lacking entirely in merit, null and void and therefore unacceptable”, it stated, adding that the chiefs and people of Fimie Town have resolved to pull out of the Kala-Ogolo Kingdom and remain as an autonomous town under the protection of the sovereign Almighty God.

According to the people, there was an on-going laid down process which is yet to be concluded that would eventually culminate in the emergence of a King acceptable to all the constituent town in the Kala-Ogolo kingdom which is yet to commence. The statement made available to The Tide noted that the 54-member committee set up to work out the modalities for the selection and coronation of a chief in the community has not met nor zoned it to any town.

“We, therefore, wonder when and how Chief (Dr) Godknows Idaminabo Idikisime-Olunwa was coronation as Amayanabo of Kala-Ogolo Kingdom”, the statement said.