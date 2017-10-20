Chinese Institute To Partner NAN On Research, Training

Institute of African Studies, China has expressed its readiness to partner with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on research, training and exchange programmes between Nigeria and China.

The Executive Director of the Institute, Dr Michael Ehizuelen, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga in Abuja.

Ehizuelen said that the choice of NAN as a key partner was carefully considered by the institute.

He said that the institute was looking for a credible agency in Africa which could best interpret its policy of cooperation and research in Africa’s rich culture.

According to him, China is looking for opportunities to work with Africa and expand historical ties through collaboration in research and exchange of programmes.

“Africa needs the rich experience of China for development through research and innovative thinking.

“China’s policies and programmes come from research and innovative thinking; Africa can also begin to invest in research through the media and research centres.’’

Ehizuelen expressed optimism that through the collaboration with NAN, the institute would have a platform to spread research projects to Africa.

He commended the agency for accepting to work with the institute, saying that the benefits would further address the gaps existing in the reportage of events from both countries.

He also solicited the support of the agency for its maiden International Conference on Poverty and Security holding in Abuja in 2018.

“China would be using the conference to celebrate the 50 years of Sino-Africa relations,’’ he said.

Responding, Onanuga said that the training of staff through the exchange programmes would sharpen their skills and provide the training required for the profession.

He said that an agreement with the centre would further strengthen bilateral ties between two countries through media and cultural cooperation.

He said that he visited China for the first time in the 80s, and since then, the Asian country had recorded giant strides because of its huge investments in research and innovative thinking.

According to him, both parties stand to benefit a lot through such cooperation in information sharing, media collaboration and exchange programmes.

He said that Nigeria’s development would definitely be driven via media cooperation and research with the support of agencies like the Institute for African Studies.

“We need to do a lot of literature review on China, UAE and other developing countries for us to be able to key in into their visions for development, ’’ he said.