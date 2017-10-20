Checkout 11 Richest Actresses In Nigeria

Below is the current updated list of the richest actresses in Nigeria and their net worth in 2017, starting from the least in the list.

11. Uche Jombo Worth N370 million

The powerful Uche Jombo is not only an A-List actress, she is also a producer and Ex-Globacom Ambassador and has been nominated for numerous awards and has won many to date.

10. Mary Remmy Njoku Worth N380 Million

Though not a regular name in the movie industry, she still made it into the list of richest female actresses in Nigeria 2017 because of her husband, Jason Njoku who was the CEO of Iroking. They married on 18/8/2012. That was how she became wealthy as she is the CEO of ROK studios, a popular film production company based in Lagos.

9. Patience Ozokwor: Worth N390 Million

Mama Gee as she is fondly called is by far the most popular actress in Nigeria after Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. She is also one of the most decorated actresses in Nigeria. She is said to be related to popular comic actor, Nkem Owoh, also known as ‘Osuofia.’

8. Danielle Okeke: Worth N390 Million

Danielle Okeke is a top Nollywood actress and a producer. Though not too popular like the rest, but she is good at her work. She currently owns a company called DCOVI Entertainment. She has acquired a lot over the years in the movie industry. She bought a $5,700 vertue-constellation phone and owns a house in Lekki with four cars.

7.clarion Chukwura: Worth N400 Million

If there is an actress in Nollywood who knows how to interpret her roles exactly – they way it should be, that person is Clarion Chukwura. Interestingly the veteran actress is the mother of Clarence Peters and the former wife of popular singer, Shina Peters.

6. Ini Edo Worth N450 Million

She is arguably one of the sexiest actresses in Nollywood and has featured in over 200 movies. Last year she bought a mansion in Lekki area worth over N50 million and a Mercedes G-Wagon worth N30 million. She is one of the highest paid actresses in Nollywood and has numerous sponsored deals.

5. Funke Akindele Worth N510 Million

Jenifer as fondly called is one of the most popular actresses of Yoruba decent in Nigeria and also one of the highest paid. She is an actress to reckon with in the movie industry. A very interesting person to be with, she is currently the richest Yoruba actress.

4. Omotola Jalade – Ekeinde Worth N550 Million

Many call her ‘Omosexy’ as many might think she should be at number two in the list. She has won many awards and has over a million followers on facebook.

3. Mercy Johnson – Okojie Worth N600 Million

The Kogi State born super actress has appeared in over 100 movies, but one of her best is ‘Dumebi,’ her very sexy appeal has won her many roles in movies and endorsement deals which made her super rich.

2. Genevieve Nnaji Worth N850 Million

Genevieve is regarded as a goddess in Nollywood because of her charisma and power in Nollywood. Her beauty and figure has won her deals in Amstel Malta, Etisalat, Jumia etc.

1. Rita Dominic Worth N950 Million

Rita Uchenna Dominic is from a Royal Family in Abo Mbaise in Imo State. Since childhood, she has been waxing strong in the movie industry and has starred in over 100 movies till date . She is arguably one of the highest paid actresses in Nollywood. She also produced the award winning movie. “The Meeting,” a romantic comedy drama.

Source: Nigeria info.com