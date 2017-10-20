Army Vaccine Scare: PDP Blasts APC Over Comments …As 500 APC Faithful Decamp To PDP In Emohua

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, noted with dismay the treacherous effort of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to vent its frustration against the economic recession in the country on the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike by linking him to last Tuesday’s scare over the rumoured plan by the Nigerian Army to forcefully vaccinate school pupils in the state.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the state PDP Chairman on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, said, “At no time in history has the tale of an idle person being the devil’s workshop played out as presently manifested in the actions of the APC members who have mismanaged the nation’s economy.”

The state PDP said that what happened last Tuesday was the result of the state of intellectual poverty which the Muhammadu Buhari administration has subjected Nigerians to in the last two years.

“More stupefying is the linking of the police, notably, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to the whole saga when it was hardly mentioned in the reason for the last Tuesday morning vaccine commotion.

“Could this be another way of holding brief for the embattled SARS and its Commander, Akin Fakorede, who by their actions and conducts, have proved beyond every reasonable doubt that they are the military wing of the APC.

“To us, that is bad publicity by APC Rivers State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Finebone, and we believe the police high command is taking note of the covert plot of the APC to quicken the eroding public confidence in the police due to the actions of SARS in Rivers State.

“Instead of sympathising with the parents who were only trying to show concern for their children and wards by joining hands with the Wike administration to douse the tension, the APC preferred to point accusing fingers at our innocent performing state chief executive”, the PDP said.

The PDP condemned those who carelessly tried to politicise the unfortunate incident, and called on all Rivers people to support the governor’s efforts to transform the state for future generations.

“We further condemn this treacherous and wanton insensitivity of the APC in the state in its entirety, and wish to call on the good people of Rivers State and residents alike, to ignore both the unfounded Army vaccination rumour in schools and the ranting of the APC, and send back their children to school, but at the same time exercise caution while going about their lawful businesses.

“The Nigerian Army has also done well to debunk and dismiss the rumour as not only baseless but also unfounded,” the PDP added.

Meanwhile, over 500 All Progressives Congress (APC) members from Wards 13 and 14 of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, last Wednesday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is as the Emohua Local Government Area PDP Leadership formally endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term, saying that his development projects have transformed the state.

Speaking at the defection ceremony, Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engineer Chukwuemeka Woke said the action of the APC decampees signals the death of the APC in Emohua Local Government Area.

He said the defection of APC members to the PDP will continue weekly till 2019 because Rivers people have experienced quality leadership under Wike.

He said: “They are saying that come 2019, there will be no APC in Rivers State. The Federal Government has failed and they have seen PDP government working here in the state.

“Why would they continue to follow APC that has failed to deliver. This exercise will continue almost every week. The entire state will collapse into PDP”.

He stated that APC is a sham that rode to power on the altar of propaganda, without any agenda for governance.

Former Chairman of the Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, Chief Sergeant Awuse commended the APC members for abandoning a sinking ship to join a performing political party in the state.

He urged Emohua people to work with other Rivers people to ensure that Wike wins a second term.

Former Rivers State Commissioner for Transport, Chief Glory Emeh urged the decampees to remain steadfast as they contribute their quota to the re-election of the governor.

Leader of the APC in Wards 13 and 14, Mr Stephen Amadi said they resolved to move to PDP because of the superlative performance of Wike.

Receiving the decampees, PDP chieftain, Prince Paul Wonodi said the defectors will enjoy equal opportunities with existing PDP members.

He commended the former APC members for the courage to retrace their steps in the interest of the development of the state.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana