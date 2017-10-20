APDA Condemns Mgbuoshimini Killings

The Rivers State chapter of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has condemned the brutal killing of about 16 persons in Mgbuoshimini community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The State Chairman, Pastor Ezekiel Warigbani, who made the condemnation described it as unfortunate and unholy development.

In a statement made available to The Tide, the party chairman condemned the killings and said that four of his family members from Egbormung Town in Andoni Local Government Area were among the dead.

He condoled with families of the victims which emanated from the inhuman action of the unknown gunmen.

He appealed to his family, Andoni people and other families who lost their loved ones in the incident not to take laws into their hands but be law abiding in the process.

The party expressed displeasure on the resurgence of criminality and rising violence in the state and called on the government to restrategise on how to find a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity in the state while the bill urging them to give support to the bereaved so as to lessen their pains.

Warigbani charged the security agencies to live up to expectations and show professionalism in the discharge of duties an urged them to put an end to the recurrent incessant killings in the state.

He noted that life was sacrosanct and should be treated as such and called on all well-meaning persons and groups to condemn the act and support and assist the law enforcement agents to bring the perpetrators to book.