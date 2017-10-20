Anambra Polls: INEC Trains Electoral Officers

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra State, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji has urged electoral officers to remain focused on the envisaged goals.

Nkwachukwu who stated this while declaring open a five-day capacity development workshop last Wednesday, said the programme was designed to sharpen the skills of Electoral and Assistant Electoral Officers.

He explained that the workshop was part of the preparations for the Anambra state governorship election scheduled for 18th November.

Also speaking, the Acting Director-General of The Electoral Institute (TEI), Dr Sa’ad Umar reminded the participants that the task of ensuring a transparent, credible, free and fair election is a responsibility the Electoral Officers shared, urging them to give the training the attention it deserves.

According to him, “I am glad to say that our collective commitment to improve upon the electoral process has been yielding positive results as illustrated by the outcome of the series of elections that the commission has conducted.

He noted that the elections in Edo and Ondo States were adjudged to be a great improvement on the 2015 general elections, principally arising from the use of cascaded electoral training that was employed at these elections in terms of the professional conduct of the commission’s personnel on election duty.

The representive of International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), Mr Seray Jay described the INEC, IFES partnership as one “that works.”

Jay charged the participants to apply themselves to the benefits of the training and ensure the delivery of a good governorship election in Anambra state.

The workshop which was organised by The Electoral Institute TEI in collaboration with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) was divided into two streams with the first class comprising 21 Electoral Officers and 21 Assistant Electoral Officers (Operations), while the second class consisted of 21 Assistant Electoral Officers (Administration) and 21 Assistant Electoral Officers (Cluster).

These categories of participants were made up of the local government training officers who are to cascade the training at the local government area level.