Airline Begins Operations At Ilorin Airport

One  of the airline  operators in Nigeria that Operates domestically,  the  Med-View airline has joined the fleet of airlines plying  the Ilorin  airport and enroutes.
The commencement of operations by the airline into Ilorin International Airport is a breath of fresh  air, as this has  proven to be of benefit to the people of Ilorin  in general, as the flights  avails  passengers with options  in terms of fare  and time schedule.
It is also envisaged to improve  the economy of the airport environs in the area of increase  in sales of commodities,  car hire  services among others.
According  to stakeholders, the arrival  of the Med-view airline  has increased healthy competition  amongst other airlines in the airport, as the new airline  flies from Lagos to  Ilorin  and the Abuse.
Meanwhile, the Ilorin International Airport has undergone a transformational   face -lift recently, as there has been massive renovation of infrastructure which  has brought about a total new look to the airport.
The administrative building of the  airport was re-roofed with the  intensions to refurbish to taste with modern  technologies, while the entrance to the block was extended.
The hajj processing centre went through  major repairs with new and modern facilities put in  place, and  generally making it more habitable for the pilgrims and the agencies.
Like wise, the Aerodrome  Rescue Fire  Fighting  Services (ARFFS) station is completely renovated, a welcome development as the building has been in need of massive  renovation for a long time.
The lighting  situation in the  airport has also been improved through addition  of more security light in strategic  places and locations within the  airport.

