Airline Begins Operations At Ilorin Airport

One of the airline operators in Nigeria that Operates domestically, the Med-View airline has joined the fleet of airlines plying the Ilorin airport and enroutes.

The commencement of operations by the airline into Ilorin International Airport is a breath of fresh air, as this has proven to be of benefit to the people of Ilorin in general, as the flights avails passengers with options in terms of fare and time schedule.

It is also envisaged to improve the economy of the airport environs in the area of increase in sales of commodities, car hire services among others.

According to stakeholders, the arrival of the Med-view airline has increased healthy competition amongst other airlines in the airport, as the new airline flies from Lagos to Ilorin and the Abuse.

Meanwhile, the Ilorin International Airport has undergone a transformational face -lift recently, as there has been massive renovation of infrastructure which has brought about a total new look to the airport.

The administrative building of the airport was re-roofed with the intensions to refurbish to taste with modern technologies, while the entrance to the block was extended.

The hajj processing centre went through major repairs with new and modern facilities put in place, and generally making it more habitable for the pilgrims and the agencies.

Like wise, the Aerodrome Rescue Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) station is completely renovated, a welcome development as the building has been in need of massive renovation for a long time.

The lighting situation in the airport has also been improved through addition of more security light in strategic places and locations within the airport.