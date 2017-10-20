2018 CHAN’s Draw Ceremony Holds, Nov 17

The draw ceremony for the fifth edition of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN), now billed to hold in Morocco, will take place on November 17 in Rabat, Morocco.

The competition is scheduled to hold from January 12 to February 4, 2018 in Morocco in the cities of Agadir, Casablanca, Marrakech and Tangier.

The Tidesports source reports that the competition will bring together 16 national teams constituted of home-based players.

A meeting of the Organising Committee of Total CHAN, scheduled for November 15 in Rabat, will decide on the draw procedures.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), winners of the last edition in Rwanda, will not defend their title having been eliminated by neighbours, Congo in the qualifiers.

The qualified countries include host country Morocco, Egypt, Libya, Uganda, Sudan, Cameroon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea and Mauritania.

The rest are Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Angola, Namibia and Zambia.

our correspondent reports that the hosting right was withdrawn from Kenya, who were earlier picked to host the event due to the political situation in the country.