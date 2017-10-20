18 GMoU Clusters Spend N9bn In Rivers, Abia

Some 18 Cluster Development Boards (CDBs) under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) funded by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited have expended more than N9billion on the delivery of sustainable development projects in host communities in the Niger Delta, this year.

The CDB chairmen disclosed this while giving account of their stewardship in the management of funds released to them by the company for development projects and programmes in host communities in the last one year at the Shell Residential Area, Port Harcourt, last Monday.

Speaking during an accountability forum, SPDC General Manager, External Relations, Igo Weli stated the event was in line with suggestions to enhance transparency in the scheme initiated by some journalists in the state, adding that the SPDC JV GMoU Quarterly Performance Review was the first of its kind and would be sustained.

Weli said that the programme was a proof that SPDC was ever ready and open to suggestions that would help transform the Niger Delta, adding that SPDC would continue to maintain openness in all its dealings with stakeholders in the region and the country.

He noted that the GMoU Quarterly Performance Review would ensure competitiveness among all the stakeholders in the respective clusters, while boosting transparency and accountability in the system.

The general manager emphasised that out of the 37 active GMoU clusters, the first quarterly performance review covered only two states of Abia and Rivers, and promised that other clusters would be represented at subsequent sessions.

Also speaking, the External Relations Finance Advisor, in charge of Business and Government Relations, Mr Sokunbi Adeola, said he was satisfied with the performance of the CDBs managing the GMoU funds for communities, and expressed optimism that the cluster development boards would improve in the future.

Adeola regretted that some of the CDBs had alienated members of their communities in the selection and execution of GMoU projects, which had resulted in frictions and breach of peace in communities, urged the CDBs to always carry all in their communities along in all they do going forward.

He urged all the CDB chairmen to ensure proper sensitization of community members on how much SPDC has released as part of its corporate social responsibility to host communities to avoid conflicts and violence in the region.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana & JaneFrancess Chibundu