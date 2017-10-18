We Played Tougher Games In NNL – Heartland

Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Coach Ramson Madu, says his team played tougher matches in the Nigeria National League (NNL) than they did in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Tidesports source reports that the club was relegated from the NPFL after the 2015/2016 season, leading to their playing in the NNL in the 2016/2017 season.

They have now secured promotion back to the NPFL with 60 points with an outstanding match against Delta Force FC of Asaba in the Southern Conference of the NNL on Saturday.

Madu, while speaking with Tidesports source over the weekend in Abuja, expressed delight with his team’s immediate return to the NPFL.

The Naze Millionaires confirmed their promotion after an away victory over First Bank FC of Lagos in a week 33 match on Wednesday.

They top the table with five points ahead of second-placed Bayelsa United.

“We are happy to be back to the NPFL. It has been God, with support from our state government and the efforts of the players.

“But playing in the NNL was not easy for us, because we had really tough matches. I will say that the NPFL is not as tough as the NNL,” Madu said