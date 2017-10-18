Surveyor Wants NASS To Amend SURCON Act

A surveyor, Mr Clement Nwabichie has appealed to the National Assembly to amend the Surveyors Registration Council of Nigeria (SURCON) and Survey Coordination Act to clearly delineate the role of a surveyor.

He made the appeal at the National Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MPCD) works hop for the South-West zone held in Ibadan.

The Tide source reports that the workshop organised by the Nigerian Institution of Surveying (NIS) was to keep members abreast of the latest development in surveying.

The Tide also reports that the theme of the workshop was “Space Technology Application: Retracing Our Roots”.

Nwabichie had delivered the keynote address entitled: “Politics of Location, The Nigerian Surveyor and The Challenge of Technology.

He said: “The amendment to the Enabling Act of SURCON should take care of the lacuna that necessitated the present problem in the surveying community”.

“SURCON Coordination Act should be amended to improve implementation processes and ensure mandatory compliance. “

He also said that there was urgent need for NIS to formulate a strategic plan for the profession. “We can no longer allow ourselves to be inundated by different plans every two years by every new executive without continuity in policies, programmes and projects,” he said.

The NIS President, Mr Akin Oyegbola urged members to make good use of the knowledge acquired at the workshop.

Oyegbola, who was represented by Mr Ebenezer Fagbamigbe, said that the NIS would not relent in its efforts at making the profession worthwhile for its members.

Mr Abubakar Halilu, the NIS Vice-President (International) and Chairman, National MCPD Committee, stated that the importance of surveying to national development could not be over-emphasised.

He said that the theme for the workshop was chosen to update surveyor’s knowledge on modern day space equipment technologies and re-awaken surveyors input to generate revenue.

Halilu stated that the workshop would also enhance surveying practice in the country as well as ensure international best practices.

Oyo State NIS Chairman, Mr. Ola Shiyanbola, said that the workshop was to educate members on the usuage of drones.