RSG Disowns Wike’s VP Posters …As Gov Recommits To Nation’s Unity, Security

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on Nigerians to disregard Vice Presidential posters being circulated in parts of Abuja by a faceless group, describing it as the handwork of mischief makers.

In a statement signed by Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike said that the posters were from political mischief makers who forgot in their haste that nobody runs for the office of vice president.

The statement noted: “The attention of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been drawn to the posting and circulation of fake vice presidential posters by political mischief makers.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard these posters as they have no link with the Rivers State governor. Nobody runs for the office of the vice president.

“The Rivers State governor has the mandate of the good people of Rivers State, and he is focused on delivering quality projects and programmes for the people.

“Governor Wike will not be distracted by the antics of misguided politicians, who want to mislead Nigerians”.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has reiterated that it was totally committed to the unity and security of the nation.

The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated this during a cocktail in honour of course participants of the National Defence College on Study Tour of Rivers State, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo said he was looking forward to the presentation of the report in Abuja, and expressed the hope that the report of the study tour will see the light of day and translate to a positive impact on the nation’s development.

Also speaking, the College Secretary and Team Leader, National Defence College, Abuja, Air Vice Marshall Shafiyi Ndana Kudu, who extolled the development strides of the Wike-led administration, said his team will be highly honoured, if the state Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike or his representative attends the report presentation, on the 18th of October 2017, at the Sani Abacha Hall, National Defence Collage Abuja.

He thanked the government and people of Rivers State for their show of love and hospitality.