Rotary Urges Regular Health Checks

The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt East Rotary International, District 9141, Nigeria, has called for regular routine health checks for early disease detection and proper management.

An optometrist, Dr Chioma Nwogwugwu gave this advice while giving a health talk at a one-day free medical outreach organised by the club, recently at Rumueyewere community hall, Rumueprikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State

Nwogwugwu advised that adults should endeavour to investigate their parental medical history, noting that most health challenges are hereditary.

She discouraged the fixing of artificial eye lashes by women on account of proper eye care and hygiene, saying that the artificial eye lashes accumulate dirts and cause eye infections due to inflammations on the eyes.

Additionally, she stated that the use of salt and sugar solutions, breast milk and urine in the treatment of conjunctivitis was wrong and that these solutions could further hurt the eyes and bring about loss of sight.

President of the club, Mr Okechukwu Omunakwe noted that the free medical awareness campaign was to fulfill one of the six service areas of Rotary International to eradicate, treat and prevent diseases, saying, the outreach companies of counselling, test, anti diabetic drugs, hypertensive drugs, eye care and distribution of long lasting insecticidal nets.

Also speaking, the community service chairman of the club, Mr Uruobali Chizoba Samuel, said the aim of the one-day medical campaign is to create awareness about the existence of Rotary and its service to humanity and to create opportunity for those who could not afford proper medical care.

A medical personnel at the health programme, Doctor Omezurike Iche, stated that the predominant illness in the community is visual disorder.

According to him, the cause of the visual disorder is as a result of poor cooking apparatus such as firewood and stove.

Mr Omezurike advised the use of protective measures like glasses should be used to enhance better sight.

Tonye Nria-Dappa & Mirian Obusele